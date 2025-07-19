Auxiliary nurse midwife killed by brother-in-law in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: A 35-year-old auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) died after being reportedly attacked by her brother-in-law in Kalyansingpur block of Rayagada on Friday.

The deceased is Sailendri Saraka of Dhepaguda village under Dhamunipanga panchayat. The accused, Latra Prepaka (60), has been detained by police.

Sources said there was a property dispute between Latra and his younger brother Baimajhi Prepaka (41). On the day, the siblings were working in their farmland when a fight broke out between them. Baimajhi reportedly told his elder brother that he will call an Amin for demarcation of their property.

Latra became infuriated and left the farmland with a spade. He reached Baimajhi’s house and found his wife Sailendri cooking. He assaulted the woman on the head with the spade and left the spot.

Baimajhi took his injured wife to hospital with the help of villagers. Since Sailendri had suffered deep head injuries, she was referred to DHH where she was declared dead.

Police have detained Latra and are interrogating him.