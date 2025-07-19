Two inebriated students rescued from teacher’s residence on campus in Rourkela

ROURKELA: At a time when the conduct of faculty members is under scrutiny in educational institutions across the state, the authorities of Government Autonomous College, Rourkela were left red-faced after police rescued two hostel students in an inebriated condition from the residence of a teacher on the campus on Thursday night.

Reliable sources said the incident came to light after other students of the hostel drew attention of the college principal to the act of gross indiscipline. Apart from the two hostel students and the college teacher, a former influential student union leader was also reportedly involved in the late night booze party.

College principal Sasmita Samal said some students informed her that two of their hostel mates went out carrying liquor bottles late in the evening in violation of the guidelines. She said there is a strict rule of not allowing students outside the hostels after 7.30 pm without permission.

The principal immediately informed hostel superintendent Ajay Behera and assistant superintendent Somnath Sha for appropriate action. Samal reportedly received another call from students following which she reached the campus at about 11.30 pm on Thursday.

She said with intervention of the Rourkela SP, RN Pali police rescued the two students in an inebriated condition from the campus residence of the college teacher.

Incidentally, the teacher, a former assistant professor of the autonomous college, has been deputed as in-charge principal of the nearby Nuagaon degree college. However, he continues to reside at his official quarters on the campus.

With the reputation of the college at stake, principal Samal on Friday held a meeting with faculty and staff members and constituted a fact-finding committee to inquire into the incident and recommend appropriate action. She said strict action will be taken after completion of inquiry.