Three killed, one injured in road accident in Koraput

BHUBANESWAR/KORAPUT: Three persons were killed and one sustained serious injuries following a head-on collision between a car and an SUV on National Highway-26 in Koraput district late on July 19.

Police said the accident took place at about 11 pm near TTS Gate in Sunabeda. The three deceased are identified as Vikas Patra of Ganjam Colony, Divya Ranjan Patra of DP Camp, and Ashutosh Rana of AEF Colony.

They were reportedly returning to Sunabeda from Semiliguda in their car when they had a head-on crash with an SUV. While one of them died on the spot, two others succumbed during treatment at the SLN Medical College and Hospital in Koraput.

Police sources said the two vehicles were reportedly cruising at a very high speed and the SUV was driven by one Pramod Kumar Swain of Damanjodi.

Police's initial investigation revealed that Swain possibly lost control of the vehicle and had a frontal collision with the car in which the three persons were travelling. Swain sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital in Visakhapatnam.

"A probe has been launched and further action will be taken accordingly," said a police officer.