Three killed, two injured in road accident in Koraput

JEYPORE: Three persons were killed and two others sustained serious injuries after a head-on collision between a car and an SUV on National Highway-26 in Koraput district late on Saturday night. The accident took place at about 11 pm near TTS Gate in Sunabeda.

The deceased have been identified as Vikas Patra, Divya Ranjan Patra and Ashutosh Rana, all from Sunabeda town. While one of the them died on the spot, two others succumbed during treatment at SLN medical college and hospital in Koraput. Another passenger of the car has been critically injured.

The four were reportedly returning to Sunabeda from Semiliguda in their car when they had a head-on crash with an SUV. The SUV was carrying nine members of a family and going to Damanjodi from Sunabeda.

Police sources said the two vehicles were reportedly cruising at a very high speed. The SUV was driven by one Pramod Kumar Swain of Damanjodi. He allegedly lost control of the vehicle and had a frontal collision with the car.

Swain sustained serious injuries in the accident. He and the surviving car passenger were rushed to a hospital in Visakhapatnam.

“The accident took place on Sunabada-Semiliguda stretch. An investigation has been launched into the incident and further action will be taken accordingly,” said IIC of Sunabeda police station Susama Kanhar.