Odisha government firmly committed to all-round tribal development: CM

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday assured representatives of Adivasi Mahasangh that the state government is fully committed for the all-round development of tribals.

Members of the organisation, who met the chief minister at Lok Seva Bhavan, discussed at length the various issues faced by the tribal communities. They also submitted a series of proposals to Majhi, which required his personal intervention. The chief minister said that all-around development of the tribals is a top priority for the government. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has initiated several schemes for the welfare of tribals and the state government is also committed to carry them forward. The government has taken several steps to improve their livelihood and education.

“The North Odisha Development Council and the South Odisha Development Council set up by the government will play a major role to oversee the comprehensive development of tribal areas,” Majhi said.

He called upon the Adivasi Mahasangh to work towards eradicating superstitions and social evils from the tribal community, holding the firm belief that all issues can be resolved through dialogues.

The meeting was attended by ST&SC Development Minister Nityananda Gond, Nabarangpur MLA Gouri Shankar Majhi, president of the tribal body Karma Lakra, general secretary Sarat Chandra Nayak and representatives from around 11 districts.