Odisha HC issues norms to regulate sale of SC/ST property

CUTTACK: In a bid to ensure protection of property rights of marginalised communities, the Orissa High Court has issued comprehensive legal guidelines to regulate the sale or transfer of undivided property by members of Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) communities.

Justice SK Panigrahi, in a recent order, emphasised that no individual member of the SC/ST community can unilaterally alienate any specific portion of a joint family property unless there has been a formal and legal partition. This must be effected either through a registered agreement or a decree by a competent civil court.

In the absence of such a partition, any proposed sale or transfer by a coparcener (equal shareholder) must be preceded by the informed and written consent of all other SC/ST coparceners, the order issued on July 18 and uploaded on Wednesday outlines, placing the onus on the transferer to prove that all interested parties have consented to the transaction.

If the intended transferee does not belong to an SC or ST community, the sale will only be valid with prior approval from the competent revenue authority. This authority must ensure the transaction meets several strict conditions like verification of the transferer’s partitioned and demarcated share, consent of all other coparceners in case of undivided holdings, assurance that the sale does not jeopardise the livelihood or residence of other SC/ST coparceners and confirmation that the deal does not bypass protective provisions, such as section 22 of the Orissa Land Reforms Act.