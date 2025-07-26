Panel formed for Debrigarh’s tiger reserve push

SAMBALPUR: In a major push for Debrigarh’s tiger reserve status, the state government has formed an expert committee to delineate the core and buffer zones of the protected area.

The move follows approval from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and marks a significant push toward establishing Odisha’s third tiger reserve after Similipal and Satkosia.

The three-member expert committee, to be headed by Anup Nayak, former member-secretary of NTCA, will comprise Bivash Pandav, scientist with the Wildlife Institute of India and Hema Nayak, former professor of Zoology.

The panel will carry out scientific assessment and ground verification of the proposed areas before recommending final demarcation and facilitating the notification of the reserve.

The proposed tiger reserve spans 804.51 sq km, including 353.81 sq km of core area - the entire Debrigarh wildlife sanctuary. The 450.70 sq km buffer zone encompasses 56 villages.

The core zone, according to officials, is already free of human habitation after relocation of all families by March 2022 and settlement of rights and claims through joint gram sabhas by the Forest and Revenue departments.