Rollback new kharif paddy registration norms: Odisha Farm body

BARGARH: Protests against the revised kharif paddy procurement registration policy continued to escalate as the Paschim Odisha Krushak Sangathan Samanwaya Samiti (POKSSS) voiced strong opposition to the state government’s new guidelines on Saturday.

The POKSSS demanded immediate rollback of the revised paddy procurement registration policy, warning of intensified protests across western Odisha.

Addressing a press conference at Bargarh, POKSSS convenors Lingaraj and Ashok Pradhan alleged that the new norms requiring biometric and iris scans, OTP verification and submission of legal heir documents of all the persons named in the land records are impractical for farmers, especially at a time when they are already engaged in peak agricultural activity.

“The process is so burdensome that nearly 70 per cent of genuine cultivators may be excluded from selling their paddy at government mandis,” the leaders said.

Questioning the timing and intent of the policy, they alleged farmers are being forced to run between revenue inspector and tehsil offices for verification instead of being provided benefits like the promised bonus of `800. The farmer’s body demanded immediate withdrawal of the new norms and reinstatement of a simple, farmer-friendly system that does not penalise anyone for documentation hurdles.

“The recent changes in kharif registration have triggered confusion and anxiety among farmers. We see this as a deliberate conspiracy to overcomplicate the process so that many farmers opt out of the registration process. This will ease the government’s burden of paying the input subsidy introduced last year,” Lingaraj said.

Pradhan said that field reports indicate even genuine cultivators are struggling to complete the biometric and OTP-based verification due to lack of access, internet connectivity, or outdated mobile registrations. Accusing the state government of plotting to deny procurement benefits to farmers under the pretext of transparency reforms, Pradhan warned that if the government failed to revise the guidelines and restore a practical, inclusive system, protest will be intensified across the region.

On Thursday, Bargarh’s BJD unit also demanded policy withdrawal, warning of mass agitation.