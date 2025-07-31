Odisha plans road safety training for gig workers amid rising delivery risks

BHUBANESWAR: With the race among online aggregators intensifying to deliver in the shortest possible time which leaves delivery partners vulnerable to hazards, the Odisha government is contemplating to train the gig workers on road safety and emergency response mechanisms.

The Commerce and Transport department has asked the Transport commissioner to take appropriate action after the Labour and ESI department urged it to take steps for enforceable safety standards which aggregators and platform companies must adhere to.

The direction came after a missive from the PMO to all states to take up the matter expeditiously following a complaint on the safety aspects of the delivery personnel during the fast delivery services offered by various platforms.

Several activists have expressed concern as delivery personnel, particularly those riding bicycles or scooters, are frequently exposed to road accidents, traffic mishaps and other physical injuries due to the nature of their work which often demands them to deliver products at a fast pace, even during peak traffic hours or adverse weather conditions.

Delivery workers are often forced to take risks, such as speeding or ignoring basic road safety protocols, to ensure timely deliveries, which increases their vulnerability to accidents. Many of them do not even have adequate safety gear, such as helmets, knee guards, or reflective clothing, which are essential to minimise the risks of accidents and injuries.