Union Minister Pradhan visits Ushakothi sanctuary, assures support

SAMBALPUR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday visited Ushakothi wildlife sanctuary located at Badarama and held detailed discussions with district and forest department officials on strengthening protection and boosting development of the protected area.

Pradhan inspected key locations within the sanctuary, including the watch-tower and anti-poaching barricade gates at Badarama. He reviewed the tourist amenities and took note of the challenges faced in the area. The sanctuary hosts a rich variety of wildlife and forest species, making it a significant eco-tourism hotspot in western Odisha.

Pradhan assured that the Centre would extend all possible support for development of Ushakothi as per the proposals submitted by the state government.

Stressing the need for balanced development, the Sambalpur MP also interacted with residents of Kutbah village located within the sanctuary limits. He listened to their concerns regarding access to basic amenities and livelihoods.

Pradhan stated that though forest regulations restrict infrastructure development, appropriate solutions will be explored to provide connectivity through all-weather roads. Discussions were held with district officials to devise plans for integrated development of the forest-fringe villages. He also advised the Forest department to make arrangements for ambulance services in the area to ensure emergency medical access for locals.