After Maoist loot, cops seize two trucks laden with explosives

ROURKELA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Rourkela police on Sunday recovered two explosives-laden trucks parked suspiciously near a fuel station at Balughat in RN Pali here for the last two days.

The recovery comes close on the heels of the loot of huge quantity of blasting explosives by Maoists from Banko forest in K Balang on May 27. The source of the explosives looted by Maoists and the explosives seized on Sunday has been traced to the same warehouse in Bargaon block of Sundargarh district. The warehouse has been sealed from May 28.

Sources said about 116 packets of gelatine sticks, 416 detonators and 750 metre of charging electric wires were recovered from the two trucks. Police said it is suspected that owner of the warehouse Shraban Agarwal is involved in illegal supply of explosives to stone quarries and mines for monetary gain.

A top police officer said during investigation, the SIT learnt that on May 27, three trucks laden with explosives had come out of the warehouse. While one truck was looted by the Maoists, the two others were kept hidden. During interrogation in the K Balang case, the warehouse owner told police that explosives loaded in the two trucks were delivered to clients.