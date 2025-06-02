BJP ministers hand over performance reports to CM Mohan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: With the BJP government set to complete one year in office on June 12, all ministers have submitted their annual performance report cards to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Informing this to mediapersons on Sunday, Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandansaid these reports not only give a detailed insight on the progress achieved over the past year, but also outline strategic plans for the future. The chief minister will review these reports, he said.

“We had made 21 promises in our election manifesto out of which 18 have either been fulfilled or initiated. Seven major promises including Subhadra Yojana and additional input subsidy to farmers over and above the minimum support price of paddy have been fulfilled. Work has begun on the remaining 11 promises,” Harichandan said.

Described this as a significant achievement for the first year of the BJP government, the minister said it will fulfil all the promises made to the people.

The ruling BJP has planned to celebrate one year completion of the government in a grand manner. It will be a three-day affair from June 11 to 13. The state-level function will be held at Janata Maidan here where the Majhi government will give its report card to the people.