CM Majhi directs Industries department to ready DPR for Kalinga Studio revamp

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday directed the Industries department to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for development of Kalinga Studio into a self-sustained modern studio.

During a visit to the studio, the chief minister asked the department to prioritise its development as per the decision taken earlier. It was decided to focus on development of a tech building with state-of-the-art facilities for film production, indoor shooting facility equipped with modern technology, avenue land for outdoor shoots, snow world (an artificial snow-covered area for film sequences), village area (a replica of a traditional village setting for film shooting), green area with landscaped gardens and green spaces and water body, in the first phase.

After taking over the charge of the BJP government, the chief minister has been prioritising the modernisation of Kalinga Studio. The other features to be added in the studio include entrance plaza, community hall, iconic landmark and a bamboo structure. He instructed the department to complete the remaining work as soon as possible.

The Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) is executing the development work, with a budget of Rs 200 crore approved for the project. The development of the studio is being carried out in consultation with stakeholders from the film industry to ensure that the studio meets their needs and expectations.

Majhi, accompanied by Industries minister Sampad Chandra Swain, inspected the studio on the day. Additional chief secretary of the Industries department, Hemant Sharma briefed the chief minister about the project’s progress. Managing director of Odisha Film Development Corporation Samarth Verma and IDCO managing director Bhupinder Singh Punia were also present.