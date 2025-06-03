AOBOA opposes Odisha government's proposal granting additional powers to police for checking motor vehicles

CUTTACK: The All Odisha Bus Owners’ Association (AOBOA) has strongly opposed the proposal for delegation of additional power to the police department for checking of motor vehicles in the state.

In a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday, AOBOA general secretary Debendra Kumar Sahoo said though the police were given similar power by the previous government, the purpose had failed owing to increase in corruption and misuse of authority.

Citing that delegation of more power to police would lead to harassment, corruption and unnecessary defamation of the government among the public, Sahoo urged the chief minister to reconsider the proposal.