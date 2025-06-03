'Lohandi to Ladakh' book released

BHUBANESWAR: ‘Lohandi to Ladakh’, a travelogue by author Om Prakash Singh, was released at an event organised by publisher Ketaki Books here on Monday.

While Singh spoke about stories of Lohandi to Ladakh, offering glimpses into moments of solitude, adventure, and introspection that shaped the narrative, the event also featured address by PCCF & HoFF Suresh Pant, who spoke on travel and forest preservation.

Retired IFS Debidutta Biswal, PCCF (KL) Uma Nanduri and PCCF (WL) Prem Kumar Jha reflected on the synergy between conservation, literature and travel.

“I am overwhelmed by the incredible support. I hope this book inspires others to find adventure and beauty, near or far,” Singh said.

An interactive session with the author allowed readers to explore the creative process and personal motivations behind the book.