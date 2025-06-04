22-year-old hacked to death over past enmity in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: A 22-year-old youth was brutally hacked to death by a group of miscreants over previous enmity near Jagabandhu Sahi within Bada Bazaar police limits in Ganjam’s Berhampur during the wee hours on Tuesday.

Police identified the deceased as Bidyadhar Panigrahi of Laxminrusingha Sahi in the city. Bidyadhar was reportedly arrested and sent to jail in connection with a recent clash. He was released on bail last week.

Sources said Bidhyadhar, his friend Narasingha Sahu along with four others were returning after dropping off a friend at the local railway station late in the night on Monday. At Sana Bazaar chowk, four of them headed to their respective homes on a different route.

Bidyadhar and Narasingha were proceeding towards Laxminrusingha Sahi on a two-wheeler when a group of around 10 youths armed with swords and other sharp weapons waylaid them at around 1 am.