Odisha: 22-year-old drunk man kills infant daughter by slamming her on road

DHENKANAL: A drunk man allegedly killed his seven-month-old baby girl by slamming her on the ground following a quarrel with his wife at Kantapal village within Kankadahad police limits here on Monday.

The accused is 22-year-old Sanjay Chater of Udasahi village in Mayurbhanj district. Kankadahad IIC Kalpana Behera said Sanjay had married one Janani Munda of Kantapal two years back and was living at his in-laws’ place. He worked as a daily wager.

On Monday afternoon, the accused along with his wife and infant was returning from the local ration shop. Sanjay was holding the baby while Janani was carrying a bag of rice. On the way, a quarrel broke out between the couple.