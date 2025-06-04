Odisha: 22-year-old drunk man kills infant daughter by slamming her on road

DHENKANAL: A drunk man allegedly killed his seven-month-old baby girl by slamming her on the ground following a quarrel with his wife at Kantapal village within Kankadahad police limits here on Monday.
The accused is 22-year-old Sanjay Chater of Udasahi village in Mayurbhanj district. Kankadahad IIC Kalpana Behera said Sanjay had married one Janani Munda of Kantapal two years back and was living at his in-laws’ place. He worked as a daily wager.
On Monday afternoon, the accused along with his wife and infant was returning from the local ration shop. Sanjay was holding the baby while Janani was carrying a bag of rice. On the way, a quarrel broke out between the couple.
Sanjay, who was reportedly in an inebriated condition, threw the infant on the road in a fit of rage, killing her instantly. As Janani raised an alarm, locals rushed to the spot and caught the accused father, said the IIC.
Locals said after throwing the baby, Sanjay cut both his hands with broken glass pieces lying nearby. On being informed, police reached the spot and arrested Sanjay. The infant’s body was sent to the hospital for postmortem. Behera said the accused suffered deep cut injuries on his hands and has been admitted to the district headquarters hospital, Dhenkanal. He first claimed the injuries on his hands were self-inflicted. Subsequently, the accused said he suffered the injuries after being attacked by his father-in-law.
“The accused will be arrested after he is discharged from the hospital. He will be interrogated to ascertain the exact cause of his injuries. A case has been registered in this connection and further investigation is underway,” the IIC added.