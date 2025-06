SAMBALPUR: A constable of Odisha Auxiliary Police Force (OAPF) was dismissed from service on Wednesday following his arrest on charges of trying to rape a minor girl.

Biranchi Munda, posted in Bareipali police station, was arrested on Tuesday for attempting to sexually assault the 14-year-old girl who happens to be his relative.

Police said the incident took place on Sunday. Munda took the minor to attend the Sital Sasthi festival. While returning from the festival, he reportedly took her to an isolated place and attempted to rape her. However, the victim managed to escape from the spot. On reaching home, she narrated the incident to her parents who lodged a complaint with Bareipali police on Monday. After recording the girl’s statement, police sent her to the hospital for medical examination. When the news of the incident spread, locals gheraoed the police station, demanding arrest of the accused constable. They also demanded compensation for the victim.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Sambalpur Tophan Bagh said the accused is currently in judicial custody. He has also been dismissed from service by the Sambalpur SP and further investigation is underway.