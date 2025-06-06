Bus crashes into rest shed in Odisha's Digapahandi, driver killed

BERHAMPUR: A private bus driver was crushed to death after his vehicle crashed into a concrete rest shed at Laxminarayanapur chowk under Digapahandi police limits in Ganjam district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Dibakar Behera (49), a native of Jankia village. The bus left Bhubaneswar on Thursday night and was bound for B Turubudi village in the district. Around 6 am, the vehicle carrying six passengers hit the rest shed before reaching its destination. The severe impact caused the concrete structure to collapse and the driver’s cabin was completely mangled, crushing Behera under the steering wheel.

Locals rushed to the scene and immediately informed the police. While they rescued the passengers and standby driver who sustained minor injuries, the driver could not be easily rescued from the mangled cabin.

Fire service personnel were able to rescue Dibakar after a struggle of two hours. He was rushed to Digapahandi hospital but was declared dead. Police sent the body to MKCG Medical College and Hospital for autopsy and launched an investigation into the matter.