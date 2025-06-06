Odisha govt to plant 7.5 cr trees in the state in one year: CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Emphasising the importance of cleaner and greener environment for a healthy society, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday announced the government’s plan of planting 7.5 crore trees across the state within the next one year.

Addressing a state-level function held at the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) to celebrate World Environment Day, the chief minister said the state has achieved a net increase of approximately 560 sq km in forest and tree cover, which is the fourth-highest among all states. The common people and institutions have planted nearly two crore saplings, setting a record, he said.

Expressing concern over the increasing reliance on plastic, especially single-use plastic in daily life, which has emerged as one of the three major problems alongside climate change, environmental degradation and pollution, Majhi called upon the public to take a pledge to end plastic pollution and maintain a healthy and clean environment for citizens. He stressed the importance of creating a greener environment and preserving nature to mitigate the severity of pollution which can ensure a healthy life for future generations.

“Our government has taken the initiative to ban single-use plastic, promote sustainable alternatives and strengthen waste management systems. We have also launched the State Clean Air Programme to reduce air pollution in densely populated areas and improve air quality in which the State Pollution Control Board is playing an active role,” he added.

Emphasising the need for societal change, he noted the success of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, which has resulted in the planting of over six crore trees.

The CM felicitated 185 Prakruti Mitra and 211 Prakruti Bandhu volunteers from various districts who have made significant contributions to environmental protection and conservation. He also congratulated all participants and winners of the state-level eco-model exhibition on “Ending Plastic Pollution” and extended his best wishes to the schools and teachers who won the best Eco-Club award.

The chief minister along with minister for Forest, Environment and Climate Change, Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia and chief secretary Manoj Ahuja planted saplings under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ programme at the College of Agriculture here.