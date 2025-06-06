RPF constable saves passenger from getting run over by train in Cuttack station

CUTTACK: Prompt action by a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable helped save the life of a passenger who slipped while trying to board a moving train at Cuttack railway station here on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred at around 8.05 am on platform no 1. Forty-four-year-old Md Mujahir of Mirjapur in West Bengal was attempting to board the departing Kanyakumari-Dibrugarh train when he lost his footing and was lodged in the gap between the platform edge and the train.

Constable Tulu Behera, who was on routine platform duty nearby, rushed to the spot and pulled him to safety.

Soon after, the video clip of the entire incident started featuring on social media platforms, showcasing Behera’s act in realtime.

The footage has drawn widespread praise, highlighting the crucial role played by ground-level personnel in ensuring passengers’ safety.

While DGP YB Khurania announced a reward of Rs 2,500 for constable Behera, ADG coastal security and railways, Arun Bothra lauded his courage and presence of mind.