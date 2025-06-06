Two minor cousins 'gang raped' in Odisha's Ganjam

BERHAMPUR: Two minor cousins were allegedly raped by four miscreants after abducting the duo in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said on Friday.

The incident came to light after the mother of one of the victims lodged a complaint at Golanthara police station on Thursday evening.

After registering a case, police launched a manhunt to arrest the accused persons, a police officer said.

The victims, aged between 11 to 15 years, along with family members had attended a marriage function on Tuesday night in a village.

While one of the victims belonged to the nearby village, the other one's village was about 40 km from the incident site, he said.

At least two person, one of them earlier known to a victim lured them and they went missing.

As they did not return till late night, worried family members searched them in the nearby areas, the police said.

He further said the accused persons took them to a nearby location in their motorbikes and held them captive.