Vedanta ropes in Serentica Renewables

BHUBANESWAR: Vedanta Aluminium has roped in Serentica Renewables to create a sustainable future aligned with its comprehensive decarbonisation initiatives that reflect both ambition and innovation.

As part of this collaboration, Vedanta is sourcing 1,335 MW of renewable energy to power its mega operations in Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

The move will help achieve the goal of having renewables comprise 30 percent of its power usage by 2030, a major milestone for net-zero emissions by 2050, company officials said.

Vedanta has also entered into a partnership with GAIL (India) Ltd to source natural gas for powering its casthouse operations.

It has begun using biomass briquettes made from agricultural residue for co-firing applications at its Lanjigarh alumina refinery and BALCO smelter in Chhattisgarh.