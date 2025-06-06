Withdraw teachers’ transfer order or free me from the privilege: BJD MLA

BHUBANESWAR: The state government’s decision to allow MPs and MLAs to recommend transfer of 15 school teachers every year has thrown up a new problem before the parliamentarians and legislators.

Faced with a deluge of transfer requests and not willing to antagonise their constituents, the political representatives seem to have been left in a quandary. Such has become the pressure that the BJD MLA from Kendrapara Ganeswar Behera has sent an SOS to the government to either rescind the May 13 order of the School and Mass Education (SME) department or take away the assigned authority from him as a legislator.

In a letter to SME minister Nityanada Gond, Behera has requested him to withdraw the order allowing MPs and MLAs to recommend maximum 15 cases of transfer or remove his powers as a legislator.

“The department has authorised each MLA and MP to recommend only 15 transfer cases, but I have already received 81 request letters with warning from individual applicants that if their cases are not considered, I should not expect their cooperation in future,” he told mediapersons here.