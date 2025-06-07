Man, two minor nieces killed in oil tanker crash in Odisha's Digapahandi; truck driver escapes

BERHAMPUR: A 36-year-old man and his two minor nieces were killed in a road mishap in Ganjam’s Digapahandi on Friday evening.

Police identified the deceased as G Trinath Reddy of Dahinpur village and his nieces Rudrika Reddy (5) and Varsa Reddy (16).

Sources said Trinath along with the two minors was heading towards Digapahandi town on his motorcycle reportedly to buy new clothes for the girls. Near Digapahandi NAC gate, an oil tanker coming from the opposite direction hit their two-wheeler. Due to the impact, all three of them were thrown off the bike and suffered critical injuries.

The tanker driver fled the spot after the accident. On being informed, police reached the spot and rushed the injured trio to Digapahandi community health centre. However, the doctors declared them brought dead. The accident sparked tension in the area.

Police said the bodies were seized and sent to MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH) at Berhampur for autopsy. An unnatural death case has been registered in this connection and efforts are underway to nab the tanker driver who is at large.

Meanwhile, a biker rammed his two-wheeler into Trinath’s motorcycle lying on the accident spot later in the day and sustained serious injuries. Locals rescued the injured man, identified as Bhaskar Bisoi (52), and admitted him to Digapahandi hospital. The doctors referred him to MKCG MCH as his condition deteriorated. Hospital sources said the condition of Bisoi, a resident of Mohana, remains critical.