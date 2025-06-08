Bhubaneswar film fest takes cinephiles on cinematic journey

BHUBANESWAR: Cinematic gems like ‘Kalira Atita’, ‘Hamid’, ‘Bhavni Bhavai’ and ‘Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam’ were staged to a packed house on the second day of Bhubaneswar Film Festival on Saturday.

Organised by Bhubaneswar Film Circle, the second edition of the festival also saw a masterclass on screenwriting by Bollywood director and screenwriter Charudatt Acharya. Several young aspiring filmmakers from the region participated.

On the occasion, a book ‘Moods and Madness - In Memoriam’ was released. Edited by Sanjoy Patnaik, the publication explores the creativity and complexities of Indian cinema.