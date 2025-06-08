Five policemen suspended for ‘partying’ during duty in Odisha's Balasore

BALASORE: Five police personnel of Balasore, including a havildar, have been placed under suspension for negligence of duty. They all allegedly partied during duty at the district collector’s residence.
The suspended personnel were posted at the official residence of the Balasore collector on May 18. They had been assigned to maintain law and order, ensure security of the premises and assist with administrative functions.
However, since the collector was away, the personnel allegedly neglected their duties and instead, organised a late-night feast to celebrate a colleague’s birthday at the collector’s residence and also consumed alcohol.
The matter came to light when a complaint was submitted to collector Suryawanshi Vikas and SP Raj Prasad on June 1. Upon receiving the complaint, the SP ordered a departmental inquiry, assigning a senior officer to investigate the matter. Supporting video evidence of the celebrations and other alleged misconduct was submitted by staff members.
During the inquiry, all five police personnel admitted to their misconduct and failure to perform their duties. Based on the findings, the SP suspended them with immediate effect.
SP Prasad told TNIE that an internal inquiry is underway to determine if the personnel were involved in any further illegal activities.