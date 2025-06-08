Five policemen suspended for ‘partying’ during duty in Odisha's Balasore

BALASORE: Five police personnel of Balasore, including a havildar, have been placed under suspension for negligence of duty. They all allegedly partied during duty at the district collector’s residence.

The suspended personnel were posted at the official residence of the Balasore collector on May 18. They had been assigned to maintain law and order, ensure security of the premises and assist with administrative functions.

However, since the collector was away, the personnel allegedly neglected their duties and instead, organised a late-night feast to celebrate a colleague’s birthday at the collector’s residence and also consumed alcohol.