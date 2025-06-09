Policy, land and reforms to define Odisha’s industrial success story: CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Asserting that Odisha has embarked on a mission to redefine its industrial landscape, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday spelt out four key areas for faster grounding of industrial projects in the state. They include new policies, land bank expansion, swifter clearances and simplifying processes.

In a meeting with several prominent industry leaders, MSMEs, women entrepreneurs and startup founders ahead of the first anniversary of the BJP government in the state, the chief minister highlighted the achievements in industrial development over the past year and outlined his priorities for the second.

Majhi said since Utkarsh Odisha: Make-In-Odisha conclave in January, 56 projects with a combined investment of over Rs 1.78 lakh crore and employment potential for 1.1 lakh people have been taken up for groundbreaking and inauguration. Over 150 MoUs with investment intent of Rs 16.7 lakh crore were signed during Utkarsh Odisha conclave, which was possible because of the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

He said, in the first year, 206 large projects entailing investment cost of Rs 4.5 lakh crore were approved which is nearly double the average of the previous five years. The growth has been spread across 20 diverse sectors from traditional strengths like mining, metallurgy and metal downstream to emerging opportunities in chemicals, food processing, apparel and textiles, renewable energy equipment, electronics and tourism.