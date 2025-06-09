Polls were rigged in Odisha: OPCC chief

BHUBANESWAR: As Rahul Gandhi has once again ignited the “match-fixing” fire against the Election Commission of India (ECI) in Maharashtra Assembly elections, the state Congress on Sunday joined voice alleging massive rigging of polls in 2024 general elections which led to the victory of BJP in both Assembly and Lok Sabha in Odisha.

Addressing a media conference here, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das said not only in Maharashtra, elections were rigged in Odisha too. In the Assembly election, large-scale discrepancies were witnessed like increase of around five to 30 per cent votes polled after 5 pm. The number of votes were inflated, he alleged.

“Isn’t it surprising that the BJD which won 51 Assembly seats, drew a blank in the Lok Sabha? Doesn’t it raise questions on the fairness of electoral process in the state? A proper investigation should be conducted on the elections in Odisha,” he said.