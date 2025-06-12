Two terrorise traders at Odisha's Kujang; held

JAGATSINGHPUR: Two criminals armed with firearms terrorised shopkeepers and locals at Pankapal market under Kujang police limits on Wednesday. They also fired blank shots in the air before fleeing.

The incident occurred at Pankapal market situated along the Cuttack-Paradip state highway. The duo arrived and attempted to extort money from shopkeepers and locals at gunpoint. Locals immediately informed the police and a team rushed to the spot. Preliminary investigation suggested one of the miscreants, identified as Jagannath Parida, fired thrice in the air. Parida with his associate Manoj Das fled the scene towards Cuttack.

Police launched a manhunt and both criminals were arrested at Praharajpur under Bhadreswar police limits in Cuttack district. A pistol, three used cartridges, 14 rounds of live ammunition and a Maruti car were seized from their possession.

Police said, Manoj is a history sheeter and 11 criminal cases are registered against him. Parida has been involved in two criminal cases under Kujang police limits.

SDPO of Tirtol, Chinmaya Rout, stated, due to the timely intervention of the Kujang police team, both dreaded criminals were apprehended along with firearms and live ammunition. Both were later produced before a court, he added.