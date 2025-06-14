CRPF ASI killed in IED blast during anti-naxal operation in Odisha's Sundargarh

BHUBANESWAR: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) official was killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast during an anti-Naxal operation in Odisha’s Sundargarh district early on Saturday, officials confirmed.

Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Satyaban Kumar Singh, 34, of the 134th CRPF Battalion, sustained severe injuries to his left leg in the explosion, which occurred around 6 am near K Balang village in the Rourkela region. He was immediately evacuated to a hospital in Rourkela, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The joint operation was being conducted by the CRPF and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Odisha Police as part of a combing exercise in the Naxal-affected area.

ASI Singh hailed from Kushinagar district in Uttar Pradesh.