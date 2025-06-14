Jajpur admin cancels official leaves amid diarrhoea outbreak during Raja festival

JAJPUR: On high alert over the diarrhoea spread in Jajpur, the district administration on Friday cancelled leaves of all government officials during the three-day Raja festival.

Leaves of all officers have been cancelled from June 14 to 16 in view of the diarrhoea outbreak in different parts of the district in the last four days. In a letter, Jajpur collector P Anvesha Reddy said all offices in the district will remain open as usual and services of employees will be utilised in case of exigency.

“No leaves are allowed on these three days without prior permission of the undersigned (collector and district magistrate). Leaves allowed earlier stand cancelled,” stated the letter issued by the collector.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the diarrhoea outbreak rose to five in Jajpur after one more fatality was reported from Korei block. Chief district medical officer (CDMO) of Jajpur Prakash Chandra Bal confirmed the death and said a 45-year-old woman undergoing treatment at Korei community health centre succumbed to the water-borne disease.

Over 750 people across the district have been affected by diarrhoea in the last four days. Among them, nearly 300 patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the district. At least 450 patients have been discharged after treatment.

The CDMO said the diarrhoea situation is improving as patient inflow in hospitals has decreased. Over 450 patients have returned home after treatment in the last three days. Around 20 new patients were admitted to different hospitals on Friday.

Bal further said 30 critical patients are undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. The administration is hopeful that the situation will come under control within next three to four days, he added.

Food safety officials are actively engaged to identify the source of the contamination. Reddy has directed all line officials to disinfect water bodies in the 10 blocks and two local urban bodies of the district on a war-footing.

Emergency situation