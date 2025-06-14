Malkangiri police nabs two hardcore Maoists after gun battle in forest

MALKANGIRI : Malkangiri police arrested two hardcore Maoists after an exchange of fire in the forest adjoining Sodiguda and Tentuliguda villages in Mathili on Friday.

The duo was identified as Kesa Kawasi and Rakesh alias Sanu Kunjam, both of Chhattisgarh. They were carrying cash reward of Rs 3 lakh each on their head. Police seized a pistol, six rounds of ammunition, 10 electronic detonators, codex wire, walkie-talkies, Maoist literature and other items from them.

Malkangiri SP Vinod Patil said basing on credible intelligence regarding movement of a Maoist group in the forest near Sodiguda and Tentuliguda villages, a special operation was launched by Malkangiri police on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. In the early hours of Friday, the police team noticed suspicious movement of Maoists in the forest.

Patil said the police team chased the ultras and warned them to surrender. But ignoring the warning, the Maoists opened fire at police and fled into the jungle. The cops responded with controlled retaliation, ensuring no casualties on their side. During subsequent search, the two Maoist cadres were apprehended while others managed to escape into the forest, he added.

Kesa Kawasi, a native of Chandmetta under Darba police limits in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh, was an area committee member (ACM) of Kangerghati area of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit. He was involved in a series of crimes like exchange of fire and IED attack on security forces in Malkangiri and Koraput districts.

Rakesh, a native of Tamod village within Gangour police limits in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, was also an ACM of the Andhra-Odisha border military platoon section of CPI (Maoist). He was also involved in exchange of fire and IED attacks on security forces in Malkangiri.