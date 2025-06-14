Odisha revamps PG admission rules: Career mark weightage scrapped

BHUBANESWAR: Admission to post-graduate (PG) courses in the new academic session of 2025 -26 will be entirely based on marks secured by a student in the common post-graduate entrance test (CPET), the department of Higher Education has notified.

The department has done away with the previous practice of giving PG seats to students on the ground of 80 pc CPET marks and 20 pc career marks.

In the PG phase-1 admission guidelines issued by the department, principals of colleges and PG council chairmen of public universities have been asked to ensure implementation of the 11.25 pc reservation for candidates belonging to the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) and verify valid SEBC certificates during the admission process. For students with disabilities of 40 pc or more taking admission to regular courses, all academic fees except mess charges will be waived off but this will not be applicable for such students taking admission to self-financing courses.

The department informed that the phase-1 PG admission will take place with four rounds of selection and like previous years, students will be provided three options of freeze, slide and float.

Officials of SAMS said the students who chose freeze option can download their intimation letter and proceed for admission to the institution but those who opt for slide and float, will have to pay the admission fees for the selected institution but are not required to visit it as they will not get the intimation letter. Students who will be selected for admission to their first choice of institution are bound to take admission and will not be allowed to participate in the subsequent rounds.

Besides, a student who studied a subject elective paper (core course) carrying 24 credits at under-graduate (UG) level will only be eligible to apply for admission for that subject at PG level. lf the student during his application through SAMS enters incorrect information on studying on elective with 24 credits, his or her candidature will be cancelled during admission, the department had warned.