18 hospitalised after community feast in Odisha's Bargarh, food poisoning suspected

SAMBALPUR: Suspected food poisoning at a community feast left at least 18 persons sick in Kuapali village under Paikmal block of Bargarh district.

The feast was organised as part of a post-cremation ritual on Friday and people from neighbouring villages such as Dunguripali, Bhagatpur and Banamal gathered to partake in the community meal. By evening, several participants began to experience symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea.

As the numbers grew, 17 people were immediately referred to Padampur sub-divisional hospital for treatment. One more was shifted later, bringing the total number of impacted persons to 18.

Meanwhile, a local medical team led by Dr Sudipta Sahu along with community health officer, ANM, ASHA and anganwadi workers rushed to the village and initiated a door-to-door health screening and treatment.

On Saturday morning, Bargarh chief district medical officer (CDMO) Dr Kubera Chandra Mahanta, along with senior health officials, visited the village. The team distributed medicines to 161 families and advised residents to drink boiled water, avoid stale food and use halazone tablets to disinfect water.