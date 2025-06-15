Conversion fee for leased out GA land reduced to 3%

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Friday announced reduction in conversion fee for land leased out by the General Administration (GA) department in favour of different persons for residential purposes from 10 per cent to three per cent.

As per the notification of the GA department, the order has been issued on the basis of the cabinet approval made in this regard on June 3. Conversion fee will now be assessed at three per cent of benchmark value where the building has been constructed as per the approved building plan without any deviation.

Cases where deviation has been made within the permissible limit, and regularised by the competent authority, the conversion fee will also be considered at three per cent. In case the deviation is beyond the permissible limit, conversion shall not be allowed, the notification stated.

The applicant is required to file a certificate issued by the competent authority like BDA or BMC regarding building construction without any plan deviation or deviation within the permissible limit or compounding of plan deviation.