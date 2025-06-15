Odisha man attacks wife over dispute, dies by suicide

BARGARH: A domestic conflict between a couple took a tragic turn after the man allegedly assaulted his wife with a sharp weapon and later died by suicide in Bheunria village under Padampur police limits of Bargarh district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Shyama Bhoi. The 52-year-old, said to be mentally unstable, often got into argument with his wife Ratni Bhoi (47).

On Saturday, Shyama came home in an inebriated state and got into a fight with his wife. As the dispute intensified, Shyama picked up an axe nearby and attacked Ratni. The assault left the 47-year-old woman seriously injured, following which their son and daughter rushed her to Padampur community health centre. Meanwhile, after the attack, Shyama fled the spot and took his own life by hanging.