Odisha man attacks wife over dispute, dies by suicide

BARGARH: A domestic conflict between a couple took a tragic turn after the man allegedly assaulted his wife with a sharp weapon and later died by suicide in Bheunria village under Padampur police limits of Bargarh district on Saturday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Shyama Bhoi. The 52-year-old, said to be mentally unstable, often got into argument with his wife Ratni Bhoi (47).
On Saturday, Shyama came home in an inebriated state and got into a fight with his wife. As the dispute intensified, Shyama picked up an axe nearby and attacked Ratni. The assault left the 47-year-old woman seriously injured, following which their son and daughter rushed her to Padampur community health centre. Meanwhile, after the attack, Shyama fled the spot and took his own life by hanging.
Villagers alerted the police soon after discovering Shyam’s body, while Ratni was referred to Veer Surendra Sai of Medical Science And Research (VIMSAR), Burla hospital in a critical condition. Sources said, the couple was known to have frequent quarrels, and family members as well as neighbours had earlier witnessed signs of ongoing domestic tension.
Police launched a probe into the incident, collecting forensic evidence and statements from neighbours to establish a clear timeline of events.
Padampur IIC Mamata Naik said postmortem of the deceased was conducted. “The woman is currently undergoing treatment. Her statement will be recorded once she is stable,” she added. Further probe is on.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)