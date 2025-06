BHUBANESWAR: Snehasis Das has emerged as the state topper in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test UG (NEET-UG)-2025, results of which were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday. With a percentile of 99.997, Das has secured an all-India rank (AIR) of 60.

Rajasthan’s Mahesh Kumar secured AIR-1 with a percentile of 99.9999547. Kumar was closely followed by Utkarsh Awadhiya of Madhya Pradesh (99.9999095) who bagged the second rank while Krishang Joshi of Maharashtra was ranked AIR-3 with a percentile of 99.9998189. National Capital Territory (NCT) Delhi’s Avika Aggarwal with a percentile of 99.9996832, who secured AIR-5, was the topper among women candidates.

Das is a student of DPS-Kalinga and this was his first attempt at NEET-UG. The 18-year-old is keen on joining the All India Institute of Medical Sciences at New Delhi. “I used to give six to seven hours everyday towards self-study and also went through coaching here. The mock test analysis was an important part of my preparations,” he said. Keen on pursuing medical science from an early age, Das said he had started his preparations after clearing Class X.

Five other students from Odisha have also bagged ranks in different categories. Pabitra Sethi has scored 99.99 percentile to secure a NEET rank of 180. He is among the top-10 in SC category nationally. Similarly, two differently-abled girls Baishali Moharana and Saima Mirza have secured first and fifth ranks respectively in the list of top-5 female candidates in Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) category in the country. While Baishali has scored 99.05 percentile with NEET rank of 20,496, Saima got 98.45 percentile and a rank of 33,389.