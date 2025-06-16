Conspirator in loot of explosives by Maoists held in Odisha

ROURKELA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Rourkela police on Sunday claimed to have made a significant breakthrough in the loot of explosives by Maoists by arresting the main conspirator identified as George Munda alias Kullu (43).

Police said Munda of Banko village in K Balang area had set up links with the Maoists for his own personal interest and facilitated the loot of the explosives-laden truck by providing detailed information about the stone quarry near which the crime took place.

DIG (Western Range) Brijesh Kumar Rai said during investigation, the SIT questioned several villagers and the name of Munda emerged as the leading conspirator. Munda was grilled and he confessed to the crime. For his own selfish interest, the accused collaborated with the Maoists and assisted in the crime by providing minute details of the status and operational procedures of the Banko stone quarry.

Police sources said Munda was staying opposite to the stone quarry at Banko village. He was reportedly extracting stones illegally from the quarry prior to its legal allotment to a leaseholder. Later, he started objecting to the operation of the quarry and through some of his acquaintances in Jharkhand, contacted Maoist leader Anmol Hembram alias Samarjee.