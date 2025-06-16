Odisha to witness increase in rainfall activity in next four days

BHUBANESWAR: The hot and humid weather may give way to a fall in temperature as the state is poised to witness enhanced rainfall activity in the next four days. The rain, which is likely to be widespread, is also expected to reduce the monsoon deficit of 42 per cent in the last 15 days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said many parts of the state will experience rainfall while some will witness heavy downpour during the period. Thunderstorm, lightning with gusty surface wind speeds reaching 30 kmph to 40 kmph and heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in six districts on Monday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is likely to prevail in five districts on Tuesday.

Thunderstorm activity may also occur in Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and five other districts in the next 24 hours, said the national weather forecaster.

“The cyclonic circulation over north-west Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood is expected to enhance the rainfall activity in Odisha. Besides, the weather system will also assist in the advancement of the southwest monsoon into some parts of the state within the next 24 hours,” said director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, Manorama Mohanty.

At least seven districts recorded large deficient rainfall and 16 received deficit showers between June 1 and 15.

While five districts received normal rainfall, only two recorded excess showers in the last 15 days.