Woman dies of ‘diarrhoea’ in Odisha's Kendrapara, 35 affected

KENDRAPARA: An outbreak of suspected diarrhoea has resulted in the death of a 65-year-old woman on Sunday and hospitalisation of around 35 people in the coastal Kendrapara district.

The deceased was identified as Sajani Mallick of Shyamsundarpur village under Derabishi block. Sajani complained of vomiting and uneasiness on Friday and was admitted to the district headquarters hospital. After her condition worsened, she was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack where she succumbed on Sunday.

After Sajani’s death, a team of doctors and epidemiologists rushed to Shyamasundar village. The team collected water and stool samples of affected villagers for investigation. Sources said two villagers of Shyamsundarpur are also suffering from diarrhoea. Besides, some villages in Mahakalapada, Rajnagar and Aul blocks have also reported suspected diarrhoea cases.

Chief district medical officer (CDMO) of Kendrapara Pramod Praharaj said uncovered wells and water tanks in villages are the main reason behind spread of waterborne diseases and viral infections. Villagers have been using water from these uncovered tanks and wells since long.

“We have launched an awareness campaign to contain the outbreak in the affected villages. Villagers have been advised to consume boiled water. Health officials are also distributing ORS packets and conducting door-to-door visits to identify new cases,” he informed.

The CDMO further said local teams have been instructed to maintain a close vigil and report any new development. Sufficient medicines have been stocked in the hospitals to treat patients. The situation is under control and the health department is closely monitoring the situation.