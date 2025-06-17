Southwest monsoon picks up pace in Odisha after 18-day lull

BHUBANESWAR: After a brief lull, southwest monsoon advanced to more parts of Odisha on Monday and conditions are favourable for its further progress over the remaining parts within the next two to three days, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Despite arriving in the state on May 28, almost two weeks ahead of its usual date of June 12, the monsoon had last advanced on May 29 after which it lost pace. It progressed 18 days later on Monday, said the weather experts.

The regional met office attributed the progress of monsoon in the state to the cyclonic circulation over north-west Bay of Bengal. “Under the influence of the weather system, a few places are likely to experience heavy rainfall in the next four days. Most places are expected to witness light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity in the next two days,” it added.

Thunderstorm, lightning, gusty surface wind speeds reaching 30 kmph to 40 kmph along with heavy to very heavy rainfall are likely to occur in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Sundargarh districts on Tuesday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall may prevail in Keonjhar and Sundargarh districts on Wednesday.

In the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Monday, Banki in Cuttack recorded very heavy showers by receiving 170 mm rains. At least 10 other places received heavy rainfall during this period. Parts of the state also received rains on the day. Chandbali received 44 mm rains between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.

The rainfall deficit has come down in the last two days due to the prevailing active phase of the monsoon. The state had received 42 per cent deficit rains between June 1 and 15, but the shortfall reduced to 31 per cent on the day. Meanwhile, due to an increase in the rainfall activity, the day temperature is likely to fall by 2 degree Celsius to 4 deg C in the next 24 hours.