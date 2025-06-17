Week-long celebration in Odisha as crocodile conservation turns 50

KENDRAPARA: Come Tuesday, Odisha will commemorate 50 years of its pioneering crocodile conservation projects on World Crocodile Day.

In 1975, three conservation projects were launched in the state for as many species - salt-water crocodiles in Bhitarkanika, gharials in Satkosia and muggar in Similipal. These initiatives have gone on to transform reptile conservation in the country.

“The main objective of the crocodile conservation project was to protect their natural habitats and rebuild the population quickly through captive breeding,” said Dr Sudhakar Kar, noted herpetologist and former wildlife researcher of the Forest department. Over five decades, these initiatives have become one of India’s most successful wildlife conservation programmes.

“We are happy for the success for which Forest department has decided to celebrate 50th anniversary of Crocodile Conservation Project in the state on June 17 by organising week-long meetings, seminars, workshops, photo exhibitions, quiz and painting competitions,” said principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF), wildlife Prem Kumar Jha.

Dr Kar began saltwater crocodile breeding and rearing work in Bhitarkanika in 1975 alongside noted Australian herpetologist Dr H R Bustard. He is continuing his pioneering work even 13 years after retirement. Expressing concern over the increasing human-crocodile conflict in Bhitarkanika, he said forest officials have warned riverside villagers not to venture into creeks and rivers and erected barricades at several ghats to prevent attacks.

As per the latest census report, Satkosia gorge is home to 16 gharials, 1,826 salt-water crocodiles reside in Bhitarkanika National Park and around 300 muggers live in the rivers of the state.