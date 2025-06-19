35-year-old Odisha man kills uncle, surrenders before police

BERHAMPUR: A 35-year-old man of Sagadia village walked into Garabandh police station in Gajapati district on Wednesday and confessed to killing his uncle.

Arjun Sabar told police that he hit his uncle Somanath Sabar (55) with a wooden plank in a fit of rage, leading to his death.

Police sources said Arjun was suffering from high fever since the last two days. On being informed about his nephew’s condition, Somanath went to the nearby hospital at Mandasa in Andhra Pradesh and brought some medicines. He reached Arjun’s house and asked him to take the medicines.

However, Arjun refused. When Somanath pressurised him, a heated argument broke out between the duo. In a fit of rage, the accused hit his uncle’s head with a wooden plank. Somanath died on the spot.

Realising his guilt later, Arjun reached the police station and narrated the incident. Subsequently, a police team led by Paralakhemundi SDPO Madhabananda Nayak reached Sagadia village and sent Somanath’s body to the district headquarters hospital for autopsy.

Police said a case was registered in connection with the incident. The accused was arrested and produced in court. Further investigation is underway.