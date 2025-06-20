PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 18,600 crores, release Odisha Vision document today

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of multiple projects worth over Rs 18,600 crore to mark the first anniversary of the first BJP government in the state here on Friday.

The projects will cover critical sectors including drinking water, irrigation, agriculture and health infrastructure, rural roads and bridges, national highways and a new railway line. He will also flag off new train services extending rail connectivity to Boudh district for the first time. In a major boost to clean energy and sustainable transport, Modi will flag off 100 electric buses under the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) system.

He will release the Odisha Vision Document anchored around the landmark years of 2036 (when Odisha completes 100 years as India’s first linguistic state) and 2047 (when India celebrates 100 years of independence). The vision document outlines an ambitious and future-ready roadmap for inclusive growth. The state has set an ambitious target to become a $500 billion economy by 2036 and $1.5 trillion by 2047.

As a tribute to the contribution of eminent personalities of the state, the prime minister will launch the ‘Baraputra Aitihya Gram Yojana’ initiative which to transform their birthplaces into living memorials through museums, interpretation centres, statues, libraries and public spaces honouring Odisha’s heritage while promoting cultural tourism.

Celebrating more than 16.5 lakh Lakhpati Didis as symbols of prosperity and self-reliance, Modi will felicitate women achievers from across the state at the event.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday reviewed the preparations at Janata Maidan, the venue for the grand celebration of the first anniversary of the state government. Expecting a huge turnout of people from across the state, Majhi inspected the entire venue and all arrangements in detail, especially those concerning the prime minister’s security aspects.

The chief minister directed government officials to ensure that all arrangements are completed without any lapses in view of the PM’s visit.

State BJP president Manmohan Samal, Works minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, BJP Odisha in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar and co-in-charge Lata Usendi accompanied the chief minister during the inspection.

Chief secretary Manoj Ahuja and additional chief secretary Industries Hemant Sharma briefed him about the preparations made for the event.