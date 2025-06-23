DRIEMS varsity holds workshop on birth injury management

CUTTACK: The School of Occupational and Physiotherapy, DRIEMS University, on Sunday hosted a national seminar-cum-hands-on workshop on ‘Current Concepts in Management of Brachial Plexus Birth Injury’ on its campus here at Tangi.

Inaugurating the workshop, DRIEMS University chairman Dr Pramod Chandra Rath stressed the institution’s commitment to academic excellence and clinical advancement. Over 180 medical and allied health delegates from across the country including renowned orthopaedic surgeons, plastic surgeons, paediatricians, physiotherapists and occupational therapists participated in the workshop.

The workshop featured distinguished national faculty like Dr Maulin Shah, Dr Nischal Naik and Dr Tejas Patel, who shared cutting-edge surgical techniques, current treatment protocols and post-operative rehabilitation strategies for brachial plexus birth injuries. The sessions combined didactic lectures with live practical demonstrations, offering participants a unique hands-on learning experience rooted in evidence-based practice.

The seminar was organised in collaboration with the Indian Orthopaedic Association, Odisha Orthopaedic Association and the Pediatric Orthopaedic Society of Odisha.