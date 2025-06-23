Odisha government reduces land kisams from 7,797 to just 22, swatwas from 750 to 4

BHUBANESWAR: Simplifying the land classifications and ownership in the record of rights (RoR), the state government has reduced the number of ‘kisams’ (type of land use) from existing 7,797 to 22, and ‘swatwas’ (type of land holding) from 750 to four, to get rid of confusion and associated bottlenecks in land administration.

The government has also constituted a committee headed by the secretary of the Board of Revenue to examine and map existing kisams and swatwas with the newly-proposed kisams and swatwas, and submit the report for final approval.

The 22 reclassified kisams include Jalasechita do-fasali, Jalasechita eka-fasali, Anajalasechita, Bagayat, Jalasaya, Gharabari, Byabasaika, Khani Khadan, Anusthanika, Jungle, Unnayana Jogya, Nala, Nayanajori, Gochar, Nadi, Rasta, Rail Line, Smasana, Graveyard, Samudra, Patita and Mountain/hill. Similarly, the four swatwas include Rayati/Stihtiban, Pattadar, Dharmanusthan and Amrutamanohi.

As per the resolution issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management department on Saturday, the reform was necessary in view of the digitisation of land records and introduction of Land Record Management System (LRMS) - Bhulekh and Bhunaksha. “Due to changing times and digitisation of land records, the reclassification and remapping of kisams and swatwas was imperative,” it stated.

Revenue officials said, a large number of vernacular names - 7,797 in total - existing for the kisam in the RoR was creating unnecessary confusion and delaying the process of mutation and valuation. Similarly, over 750 types of swatwas in the RoR were making the land acquisition, transaction and their administration more complicated. Limiting the number of kisams and swatwas will now remove bottlenecks in land acquisition and transaction, speeding up land administration more efficiently in the state, they added.

The officials said, the reclassification of kisams will ease fixation of rent during settlement and consolidation operation, simplify benchmark valuation parity and pave way for doing business in accordance with the policy of the state government and the Centre. It will also benefit farmers in case of crop loss and in getting payment of their input subsidy and compensation.