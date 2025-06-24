Global innovation centre by Logile opens in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Leading retail optimisation and supply chain solutions provider Logile opened its new global innovation centre in the city on Monday.
The new centre will focus on developing cutting-edge retail solutions using cloud-native SaaS platforms, including AI-driven supply chain execution, store-level inventory planning, workforce management and generative Al-powered retail tools.
The company in a statement said, these innovations will leverage NVIDIA graphics processing unit (GPU) architecture to enhance forecasting accuracy and enable smarter retail operations.
Announcing the opening of Logile Global Innovation Centre at an event, Electronics and IT minister Mukesh Mahaling highlighted the exponential growth of IT sector in the state and the way Odisha has transformed into a major IT hub of the country by attracting major IT companies and investors.
Founder and CEO of Logile Purna Mishra said the centre will offer career opportunities in cloud-native development, AI/ML, data engineering, DevOps, UI/UX design and project management, attracting professionals from across India and beyond.
“Bhubaneswar’s thriving tech ecosystem, lower cost of living, and strong talent retention will make it an ideal location for Logile’s expansion. The centre will create high-quality jobs and collaborate with the local talent pool to build world-class retail solutions. We are inviting skilled professionals to join us in shaping the future of retail technology,” he said.
The company, Mishra said, chose Bhubaneswar for this development centre as it offers a compelling value proposition for technology professionals along with an emerging innovation ecosystem and a strong and stable talent pool.
“The attrition rate here is also low as compared to tier-I cities. As one of the first global enterprise software companies to establish a large presence in the city, Logile is committed to creating a lasting, positive impact on the region,” he added.
Principal secretary of IT and Electronics department Vishal Kumar Dev and special secretary Manas Panda were present.