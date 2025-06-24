Global innovation centre by Logile opens in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Leading retail optimisation and supply chain solutions provider Logile opened its new global innovation centre in the city on Monday.

The new centre will focus on developing cutting-edge retail solutions using cloud-native SaaS platforms, including AI-driven supply chain execution, store-level inventory planning, workforce management and generative Al-powered retail tools.

The company in a statement said, these innovations will leverage NVIDIA graphics processing unit (GPU) architecture to enhance forecasting accuracy and enable smarter retail operations.

Announcing the opening of Logile Global Innovation Centre at an event, Electronics and IT minister Mukesh Mahaling highlighted the exponential growth of IT sector in the state and the way Odisha has transformed into a major IT hub of the country by attracting major IT companies and investors.