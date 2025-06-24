Retd OAS officer Sanjita Das should get due IAS promotion: Orissa HC

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has set aside an earlier judgment by a single judge that had dismissed the plea of Sanjita Das, then special secretary in the Board of Revenue, Odisha, thereby clearing the way for her consideration for promotion to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) despite her subsequent retirement.

Das, a 1987-batch officer of the Odisha Administrative Service (OAS), retired from service on May 31, 2025. The division bench comprising Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice MS Raman has directed the authorities to reconsider her promotion case within three months from the date of judgment and extend all consequential benefits even though she has now retired from service.

Das, during her tenure as additional executive officer at Cuttack Municipal Corporation (1995-2000) faced disciplinary action over alleged irregular appointments, resulting in a minor penalty of one increment withheld, by an order dated July 29, 2011.