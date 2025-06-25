Six accused in Gopalpur gang-rape case on CB remand

BERHAMPUR: The Crime Branch on Tuesday took the six adult accused in the Gopalpur gang-rape case on remand for further interrogation.

The court on Monday had granted the CB one-day remand of the accused - Kunal Pradhan of Patpur village, Baburam Dalai and Lakshman Pradhan of Barupada, Om Pradhan of Sikiri, and Deepak Tarai and Pramod Nayak of Purushottampur.

The CB officials took the six accused to Gopalpur police station for interrogation, aiming to gather more information and evidence related to the incident.

A total of 10 accused, including four juveniles, have been arrested in connection with the case. While the adults were lodged at the Circle Jail, the juveniles have been sent to a correctional and observation home.

Earlier, the victim had identified the six adult accused during the Test Identification (TI) parade. Preliminary investigation has suggested that three of the six accused allegedly raped the victim, while the remaining acted as accomplices.